Noise Advisory for Practice Landings May 19-20

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place May 19, 2021, from noon-3 pm and May 20, 2021, from 8:30 to 11:30 pm.

Pilots at NAS Pax will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices.

FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill, and requires intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the Pax River toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.