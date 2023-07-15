Noise Advisory – Field Carrier Landing Practice Flights Scheduled July 17-18





Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place July 17–July 18, 2023 from 10 am – 2 pm.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs).

FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill, and requires intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

Noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled through July 21, 2023. Test events are scheduled from 11:00 pm through 4:00 am. Pilots at PAX will be conducting night departures and landings. Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.