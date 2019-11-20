Noise Advisory for Practice Landings 11/20-12/13

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place November 20-December 13, 2019 from 7:15 am to 7 pm.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs).

FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. Airspeed, altitude, and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely. FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. It is a highly complex skill that requires an intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

Also be advised that a fixed wing nighttime testing event is scheduled to take place between November 20 and November 22 from 7 pm to midnight. And still in progress are up to six fixed wing nighttime testing events scheduled through December 2, 2019 from 9 pm to 7 am.



As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the Pax River toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.