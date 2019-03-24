Noise Advisories Set for Webster Field, NAS

Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster are advised that fixed-wing propeller aircraft night testing events are scheduled to take place March 25 through March 28, 2019, from 7 pm to 11 pm and again April 5 through April 8, 2019, from 7 pm to 11 pm.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates the patience of residents and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community.

Communities surrounding Pax River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place March 26 through 29 between 8 am and 10 pm.

Pilots at Pax River will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices. FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. Airspeed, altitude, and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. It is a highly complex skill that requires an intense period of training before pilots deploy.

Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

For more information, call Pax River’s toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.