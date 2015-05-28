No Mandate for the Governor

Posted for Calvert County Democratic Central Committee

Gov. Larry Hogan does not have a mandate to dismantle Maryland’s commitments to education, health care, state employees, or anything else.

The notion that an election won is a mandate to overhaul what Marylanders have put in place over the history of our state is not merely wrong, it smacks of immature governing and it is damaging to our shared future.

First, the notion that the last election was a mandate is numerically wrong. Governor Hogan beat his opponent by four percent of the vote. That doesn’t even compare to the 15 percent of the vote former Governor Martin O’Malley held in his defeat of the former Governor Robert Ehrlich.

Four percent is is not an overwhelming public tide to dismantle that which is progressive and forward looking in Maryland. This should be, instead, seen as a rallying cry for Democrats to return to the polls and vote.

From 2010 when Governor O’Malley won a second term and in 2014 when Democrats around the state lost seats, Republicans found 100,000 new votes.Governor Hogan beat former Lt. Governor Anthony Brown in the 2014 elections by 65,510 votes. In other words, the GOP delivered new, Republican voters to the polls. The Democrats did not. Nor did they show up in the percentages Republicans did.

The Democratic party core did vote. Early voting and absentee voting ran to Democratic candidates. Had those percentages remained intact, voters would have kept the Maryland governorship in Democratic hands. But on election day, the Democrats lost by 100,000 votes.

“The damage we faced was the result of not enough of the registered Democrats came out to vote,” said Albert Ybarra of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee. “They did not come out and vote for Hogan. They simply did not come out and vote for Brown. It was not a mandate for Republicans. It was a failure to show up.”

In 2012 Governor O’Malley captured 1,044,961 votes compared to former Governor Erhlich’s 776,319. “Where did our voters go in the past cycle?” Mr. Ybarra asks, “Not to Hogan. The Dems just never showed up on Election Day. That’s how they beat us. When we vote, Democrats, we win.”

Republicans seek to magnify the limited public support of Gov. Hogan’s cuts to education, for example, using social media to spread a single letter in the Baltimore Sun praising the cuts, and suggesting the newspaper presented a bias. Educators, editorials, and Democrats have been strong and in near unanimity seeing the cuts as potentially devastating to Maryland’s top educational standing in the nation.

“We have to turn this around,” Mr. Ybarra says. “We allowed an untrained candidate to become governor and just as happened in the Ehrlich-administration, Hogan is eager to take us backwards as well.”