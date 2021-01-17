January 17, 2021

Night-Time Testing Noise Advisory Jan. 19-22

F-35B JSF over Pax River

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place Tuesday, January 19, to Friday, January 22, 2021, from 3 to 9:30 pm.

Pilots at NAS Patuxent River will be testing and training for realistic night flight scenarios including short takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) flight mode activities. Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission.

Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.
As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the Pax River toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

