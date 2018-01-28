Night Flight Noise Advisory Set Jan. 30-31

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place Jan. 30 through Jan. 31, 2018, between 5 and 11 pm each evening.

Pilots at Patuxent River will be testing and training in realistic night flight scenarios that are essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the toll free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.