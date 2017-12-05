NAS Pax River Issues Noise Advisory

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 · 1 Comment

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 through Dec. 6, between 5 pm and 11 pm each evening.

Pilots at NAS Patuxent River will be testing and training for realistic night flight scenarios that are essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information call 1-866-819-9028.