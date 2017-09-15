NAS Pax Issues Noise Advisory

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place Sept. 15-22, 2017, between the hours of 8 am and 10 am.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices. FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, or “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude, and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill, and requires intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster are advised that low-level tower fly-by testing events are scheduled to take place in the afternoons on Sept. 15, 2017. Test events will take about an hour and could occur anytime from 8 am-11 pm. These low-level jet aircraft flight operations are required in order to conduct calibration testing with ground based equipment. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

Noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place Sept. 21-29, 2017. Test events are scheduled until 10 pm.

Pilots at NAS Patuxent River will be testing and training for realistic night flight scenarios that are essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.