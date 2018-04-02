NAS Pax Issues Noise Advisory for Night Flights

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating, night-time testing events are scheduled to take place April 2 and 3, 2018, between 5 and 11 pm.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be testing and training for realistic night flight scenarios that are essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.