NAS: Pax Issues Noise Advisory Dec. 21-23

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place December 21 – December 23, 2021, between the hours of 3 and 6 pm.

Pilots at Pax will be training for realistic flight scenarios including Short Take-off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) activities. Testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

