NAS Pax Issues Noise Advisory

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 16, 2016 · 1 Comment

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that increased aircraft noise will be generated from the Pax River Air Expo ’16 from Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, until Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, between 11 am and 6 pm.

During the air show, a variety of military and civilian aircraft including F-22 Raptor, B-25 bomber, Sea Harrier, F/A-18 Hornet, T-28 Trojan, T-6 Texan, Yak-52, and other aircraft will produce increased noise from jet and propeller engines as performers fly in the air space directly above and around NAS Patuxent River for the event.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.