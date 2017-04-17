Morning Coffee Off the Burner
Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Leader’s owners or staff.
Morning Coffee is off the burner today. We will be back percolating Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Subscribe below to receive a link to Morning Coffee Monday through Thursday, your morning update to news impacting NAVAIR and the Pax River community.