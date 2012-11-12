Money Is Tight, But County Population, and Traffic, Keep Growing
By Jim Morton
Let me start by stating I think our county leadership has done a good job of ensuring the flow of traffic in and around this great county moves smoothly. I also am pleased to learn that the county has an immediate, short and long term capital projects plan concerning our transportation needs now and in the future through 2025.
As I was reading St. Mary’s County’s transportation plan, I believe that the county is experiencing explosive growth problems that our leaders in 2006 hadn’t expected. Here are some of those examples:
- A influx of population from the north now transits north for work
- More housing and commercial development projects have started in the county
- Route 5 is overloaded during the rush hour traffic, both North and South
- The Charlotte Hall parking lot for the buses and cars is overcrowded, and a new parking lot is being built
- Thomas Johnson bridge and the Harry Nice bridge (not a county problem, but a state one) are in need of replacement/expansion
In the 2006 transportation study, the assumption was by 2025 120,000 people would be living in the county. According to the latest from the Census Bureau, there were 107,484 people already living here in 2011, a change of 2.2% growth from 2010. If we continue to experience this growth rate there will be over 122,000 people living in St. Mary’s county by 2018, 7 years sooner than expected. In comparison the state of Maryland has only experienced a 0.9% growth rate over the 2010 thru 2011 time period.
What can we do?
- Money and budgets are tight
- There is no more appetite for taking on new debt
- State and Federal money sources are drying up, even though we hear about shovel-ready projects being built
- The last plan was done in 2006 for road improvement
We need to start making some hard decisions if we want to continue to attract families and jobs.
So I open the floor to you for discussion, what say you?
Yes but many of the people born and raised here are forced to move away, due to the lack of affordable housing. People making under 50K can not pay 1200-2000 in rent. There was an option to buy a piece of land and a manufactured home.. but now you can’t even do that that due to land use regs. If you were able to buy a MH, the communities where you can place one are disappearing.
Even a .25 acre lot that once had a MH on it is going for 100K! Everyday it’s looking more and more like I will have to leave my place of birth and extended family in order to survive
Why do some people who where “born and raised here” feel that they have some inherent right to a certain standard of living? I would like to see all the MH removed from Lexington Park. MH reduce the values of all the surrounding properties and discourage new investment in the vicinity of these communities. Eliminating MH communities is a necessity step in revitalizing the Lexington Park area. A goal of Lexington Park should absolutely not be to attract the lowest income earners in Southern Maryland. Lexington Park should be trying to attract high skilled people in the middle to high income bracket, by local standards.
I can understand your views that the MH parks that are in the area now, might lower surrounding values. However, there are very nice MH communities. I did not state that I had a “right” to any particular standard of living. What I am saying is that someone with an income under 50K, which does include skilled professionals, should have the right to live in housing that they can afford. I have seen many MH homes on private land that are well maintained. In fact some MH’s are better cared for that some of the dumpy houses in the county.