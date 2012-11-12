Money Is Tight, But County Population, and Traffic, Keep Growing

By Jim Morton

Let me start by stating I think our county leadership has done a good job of ensuring the flow of traffic in and around this great county moves smoothly. I also am pleased to learn that the county has an immediate, short and long term capital projects plan concerning our transportation needs now and in the future through 2025.

As I was reading St. Mary’s County’s transportation plan, I believe that the county is experiencing explosive growth problems that our leaders in 2006 hadn’t expected. Here are some of those examples:

A influx of population from the north now transits north for work

More housing and commercial development projects have started in the county

Route 5 is overloaded during the rush hour traffic, both North and South

The Charlotte Hall parking lot for the buses and cars is overcrowded, and a new parking lot is being built

Thomas Johnson bridge and the Harry Nice bridge (not a county problem, but a state one) are in need of replacement/expansion

In the 2006 transportation study, the assumption was by 2025 120,000 people would be living in the county. According to the latest from the Census Bureau, there were 107,484 people already living here in 2011, a change of 2.2% growth from 2010. If we continue to experience this growth rate there will be over 122,000 people living in St. Mary’s county by 2018, 7 years sooner than expected. In comparison the state of Maryland has only experienced a 0.9% growth rate over the 2010 thru 2011 time period.

What can we do?

Money and budgets are tight

There is no more appetite for taking on new debt

State and Federal money sources are drying up, even though we hear about shovel-ready projects being built

The last plan was done in 2006 for road improvement

We need to start making some hard decisions if we want to continue to attract families and jobs.

So I open the floor to you for discussion, what say you?

