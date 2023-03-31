Medicine Takeback/Community Shred on April 8

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 31, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? Dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9am to 1pm at the Department of Aging & Human Services at 41780 Baldridge St.in Leonardtown. Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered, all free of charge.

This event is a cooperative effort between the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation.

For more information on the event, contact Sarah Miller, community programs and outreach manager, at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

For information on safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes, click here.