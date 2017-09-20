Mathnasium, PTA Partner for Math Nights

Posted by Mathnasium on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Bringing families together to enjoy math and science is a great way to get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math — STEM — careers, and Mathnasium is now working with National PTA in those efforts. The locations in Dunkirk and California, Maryland, owned by Kama Friedman, are contacting schools in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties to find good dates to help with Math Nights.

Mathnasium is the country’s leading math-only learning franchise. The organization works to help children understand math, and that understanding can change their lives forever.

Mathnasium is partnering with National PTA on that organization’s STEM + Families Initiative.

The initiative helps schools to host Math Nights, and now Mathnasium will become a part of those efforts. A Math Night is a two-hour event that features games developed by Mathnasium that involve entire families, increasing interest in STEM subjects as the families have an enjoyable and shared math experience. The goal of the events is to get to know local families and show them how much fun math can be.

Ms. Friedman emphasizes the learning center is clearly fun for the students involved. The center can serve as an important year-round component to growing all students’ appreciation and enjoyment of math. At Mathnasium, she says, students “catch-up, keep-up, get ahead.”

When math makes sense, kids leap way ahead – whether they started out far behind or already ahead in math. Our formula for teaching kids math, the Mathnasium Method, has transformed the way kids learn math for more than a decade across more than 600 centers in the US and Canada.

Call Mathnasium today at 301-737- 1357 or visit online at the websites listed above.

Mathnasium specializes in teaching math in a way that makes sense to kids. The proprietary Mathnasium Method comes from more than 40 years of hands-on instruction and research. Franchising since 2003, Mathnasium has become one of the fastest-growing educational franchises. There are more than 700 Mathnasium franchises in North America.

For more about Mathnasium in Dunkirk and California, Maryland, visit their Leader member page.