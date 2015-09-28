Lunch Delivery to Your Office!

Posted by Personalized Touch Catering on Monday, September 28, 2015

Have lunch delivery service to your office!

Surprise your employees with a great homemade lunch delivered to the office once a week. A great morale booster and good for team building as well.

It is all available at $10 per lunch from Personalized Touch Catering. Owner/operator Patty Sparks will deliver homemade lunches to your office weekly with little more than a weekly order e-mail from you!

How it works

Ms. Sparks asks for a point of contact (POC) to get your service started. This POC would only need to do initial emails to your employees to provide information such as how the lunch service works and asking them if they want to be on the mailing list. Ms. Sparks provides the information for the POC. After they are on the lunch mailing list, the POC’s job is done.

A menu is then sent out once a week, Sunday night or Monday morning for the weekly lunches. Normally there are two choices: one regular lunch and one “light” lunch for the health conscious. Employees would order and set up their own lunches directly with Personalized Touch Catering and your company would be allowing a free service to their employees with no risk or money invested. Employees pay for their own lunches and the price is $10.

The once-a-week email just lets you know what your menu selections are for that week. Don’t worry if you can’t order every week. You can order when you want. You are just receiving the email to let you know what your choices are.

Lunches would be delivered to your company once a week. The day of the week depends on your location.

There are only two things Ms. Sparks asks of participating companies:

I need a minimum of 12 orders from a location to deliver lunch. If I haven’t received enough orders, I will email those employees that had ordered and will cancel at least a day prior. This is why it’s good to send out a global email in the beginning to get as many people interested as possible. Not everyone orders each week so you need a good mix of people since some are on vacation or travel.

I need a designated person that can collect the money (most offices have a receptionist collect). Cash is usually put in an envelope with the employee’s name, or if an employee prefers, he/she can set up a charge account with me and pay once a month. I have a few people who do that. The reception desk is also a good place for me to drop off lunches.

If your company is interested in this service, please call Personalized Touch Catering, LLC owner Patty Sparks at 301-373-3253 or 301-904-9899 or visit our website for more details on the company and our offerings for meetings. Corporate menus are online.