Loffler Center Finally Reopens

Posted by Editor on Thursday, September 29, 2011 · 1 Comment

Video by Octavia Cady

After more than a year and a half, the Loffler Senior Activity Center has been repaired, and today it reopened for business.

The Center is located at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, at the Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills, Maryland. It offers activities ranging from social, educational, and recreational programs as well as essential services, such as nutrition, health, and leisure opportunities.

The Center had a partial roof collapse in February of 2010. While the Loffler building was being re-built, the center was relocated to the Seek and Ye Shall Find Bible Church (SAYSF). At that time, total regular programming was not able to resume, but Loffler Senior Activity Center staff tried to recreate the cozy, comfortable atmosphere of Loffler as much as possible. All activities will be able to resume with additional programming added.

