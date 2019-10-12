In St. Mary’s, Landfill & STS Operating on Columbus Day

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 14, in observance of Columbus Day. Offices will reopen for normal business on Tuesday, October 15.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill, six convenience centers, and St. Mary’s Transit System will be open and operate as normal on October 14. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and senior nutrition centers will be closed on October 14.

All St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed for regular hours on October 14.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed on October 14 and there will be no deliveries of Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open October 14 between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm.

