Holiday Storage Made Easy (and Cheap) by ExtraSpace

by Mallory Lengel

Life can get hectic during the holiday season with family visiting, school productions, decorating the house, office Christmas parties, etc. Don’t add Christmas Clutter to your list of stressors.

a list of the best seasonal storage ideas from Pintrest, Martha Stewart, Good Housekeeping, among other specialty blogs.

whether you need an extra five feet, or a whole unit to hold your holiday season decorations — from Halloween through the major decorating Christmas.

tips for holiday storage, including storing your artificial tree, wreaths, ornaments, wrapping paper and more.

Storing Wreaths

Sewmanyways blogger Karen, came up with a brilliant way to store wreaths that works for bare or decorated wreaths. If you have many wreaths that you worry about stacking and breaking or damaging ornaments this trick is perfect for you!

Use a freestanding coat rack to hang your wreaths from hangers. Attach long zip ties to your wreaths (green works great, because they blend in!) and loop the ties over hangers. Sheath them with garbage bags to keep them dust free, slipping the hanger through a hole punched in the bottom.

Storing Your Tree

Unless you’re already a storage genie it’s probably a frustrating and somewhat time consuming process to break down the tree and flatten it into submission. We’ve scoured Pintrest and found many solutions, but the easiest (and cheapest) comes from Grungezombie — using old belts!

Grab some old belts from the back of your closet (or the nearest thrift store). Wrap them around the branches preventing sections from getting caught in each other; keeping keep your tree organized and compact!

As for the belts:

The wider, the better

Belts with D-ring closures work best for cinching down the branches

Longer belts for larger tree section, shorter belts for the smaller tree sections.

Storing Ornaments

There are SO MANY ways to store ornaments safely. the most economical

Re-purposing egg cartons for smaller ornaments — a good fit, stackable, and already designed to keep delicate things safe.

For bigger ornaments make storage bins or cardboard filing boxes ornament-friendly in four easy steps .

cut some flat cardboard down to fit in your box

arrange cups on the cardboard to maximize space usage

glue cups to the cardboard

repeat until you can’t stack any more in your storage box

When you’re packing ornaments remember to use white tissue paper, or plastic grocery bags instead of old newspaper to avoid getting ink on your ornaments.

If these tips haven't solved your holiday storage needs, remember there are many size, climate controlled and non-climate controlled units ranging from 5'x4' to 10'x30'.