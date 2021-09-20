Hazardous Waste Collection Sept. 25

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 20, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host the Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 8 am to 4:30 pm Saturday, September 25.

The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and take advantage of the opportunity to discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials properly.

Some hazardous waste items which will be acceptable for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, paint thinners, and wood preservatives.

Since latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust, or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however, you are unable to do so, latex paint will also be accepted.

Items that cannot be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste items click here.

Remember to wear face coverings and observe and social distancing precautions when dropping off rubbish at the landfill. There will be staff on-site to assist with traffic flow and drop off parking.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517, or go to the department’s website.