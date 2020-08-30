Hazardous Waste Collection Sept. 12

The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host the Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 8 am to 4:30 pm Saturday, September 12.

Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste materials in a safe manner and with environmentally responsible practices using the county’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro.

Some hazardous waste items which will be acceptable for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, and household and lawn pesticides.

Items that cannot be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste items click here.

Remember to wear face coverings and observe and social distancing precautions when dropping off rubbish at the landfill. There will be staff on-site to assist with traffic flow and drop off parking.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517, or go to the department’s website.

For more information, contact the St. Mary's Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517, or go to the department's website.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700