Gas-Powered Santa
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq1p3B-0zUM]
Video by Octavia Cady
Music by Kevin MacLeod
The Taylor Gas entry for the Lexington Park Business and Community Association’s Third Annual Holiday Display Contest features Santa Claus in a lighted window.
The contest is for businesses and organizations located within the boundaries of the Development District. This year’s judges include Susan Fowler, Principal of the Lexington Park Elementary School; Commissioner Todd Morgan; and Bill Scarafia, President and CEO of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.
The 1st place prize of free advertising is being sponsored by The Lexington Park Leader. The winner gets a column ad for 10 weeks on the Leader, as well as a feature article. Second place is $250 cash. The winner will be announced Jan. 4, 2012!
