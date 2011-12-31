Gas-Powered Santa

Posted by Editor on Saturday, December 31, 2011 · 1 Comment

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq1p3B-0zUM]

Video by Octavia Cady

Music by Kevin MacLeod

The Taylor Gas entry for the Lexington Park Business and Community Association’s Third Annual Holiday Display Contest features Santa Claus in a lighted window.

The contest is for businesses and organizations located within the boundaries of the Development District. This year’s judges include Susan Fowler, Principal of the Lexington Park Elementary School; Commissioner Todd Morgan; and Bill Scarafia, President and CEO of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

The 1st place prize of free advertising is being sponsored by The Lexington Park Leader. The winner gets a column ad for 10 weeks on the Leader, as well as a feature article. Second place is $250 cash. The winner will be announced Jan. 4, 2012!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

