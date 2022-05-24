Free Document Shredding on May 28

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Cleaning out your cabinets, closets, and desks to get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents you no longer need to keep? Let the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation help with its community shredding event Saturday, May 28.

The annual document shred will take place from 8 am to noon at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

The shred event allows residents to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The shredding process will turn sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces ensuring confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

The county asks that residents refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines, acceptable at any of the six convenience centers, as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly.

The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept three-ring binders. Limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so as many residents as possible can be served.

A total of 12,650 pounds (6.32 tons) of paper was collected from over 239 vehicles at a shred event in November 2020.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3550.