Free Document Shredding on May 13

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Cleaning out your cabinets, closets, and desks to get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents you no longer need to keep? Let the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation help with its community shredding event Saturday, May 13.

The annual document shred will take place from 8am to noon at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

The shred event allows residents to have documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The shredding process will turn sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces ensuring confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

The county asks that residents refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines, acceptable at any of the six convenience centers, as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly.

The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept three-ring binders. Limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15″D) per person so as many residents as possible can be served.

A total of 16,000 pounds (eight tons) of paper was collected from more than 172 vehicles at the shred event in September 2022.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3550.