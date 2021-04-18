Free Document Shredding on April 24

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 18, 2021

If your spring cleaning involves cleaning out your cabinets, closets, and desks to get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents that you no longer need to keep, then the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation can help with its community shredding event Saturday, April 24.

The 11th annual community document shred will take place from 8 am to noon April 24 at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

The community event allows residents to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The shredding process will turn sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces ensuring confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

The county asks that residents refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines, acceptable at any of the six convenience centers, as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly.

The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept three ring binders. Limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so we can serve as many residents as possible.

A total of 12,650 pounds (6.32 tons) of paper was collected from over 239 vehicles at the last event held November 7, 2020.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517.