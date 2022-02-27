First Friday March 4 in Leonardtown

First Fridays open up Leonardtown, MD, for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertaining evening. This Friday the town’s business community will be open March 4 from 5 to 8 pm.

Please check with individual businesses regarding closures in the case of inclement weather and for COVID-19 policies.

On First Fridays, one-day only specials are offered at participating shops and restaurants, open studios and workshops at the art studios, opening receptions at the galleries, and much more.

Arts-related businesses will be open including the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop will be open as well as New View Fiber Works, Fenwick St. Used Books & Music, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, and others.

Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and dancing at some locations. There will always be something for everyone of all ages and interests. Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in downtown, midtown, and uptown as they are announced.

Come enjoy dinner at one of the many local restaurants, enjoy a drink from Social Coffeehouse or Antoinette’s Garden, explore the shops, and enjoy a sweet treat from Heritage Chocolates.

Visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a listing of shops and restaurants. Visitors are advised to contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event information.

A note of appreciation to the town of Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association members, First Friday volunteers, and LBA Platinum Sponsors (Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, The County Times, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all help to make First Fridays a wonderful community event.

North End Gallery at 41652 Fenwick St. will be open Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

