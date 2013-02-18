Save Time by Avoiding Gate Traffic All Day Long
Posted by Pine Hill Technology Park Pax Leader
As traffic increases along Route 235, the rural technology park immediately south of Naval Air Station Patuxent River becomes the quickest trip on base and off.
Pine Hill Technology Park is in a campus setting with a variety of office and laboratory configurations available to fit tenant needs. Pax River is the park’s next door neighborhood.
Restaurants, professional and personal services are close to the park and outside the midday traffic grid.
It’s the best of Lexington Park, with a view.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16Ohx6wXcMY]
Not now that gate 3 is closed at lunchtime now