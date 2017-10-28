Document Shredding Event Set Nov. 4

Fall is a time to clean out file cabinets, closets, and desks and get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents that no longer need to be kept. Bring the items to St. Mary’s County’s next shredding event.

Community shredding events help protect individuals from identity theft and consumer fraud which are becoming an epidemic in our communities. To raise awareness and to promote prevention, the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will host its fourth annual community document shredding event at the St. Andrew’s Landfill on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, between the hours of 8 am and noon.

This community event will provide residents with the opportunity to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The Shred-It truck is capable of holding approximately 12,000 pounds while using proprietary crosscut shredding technology which turns sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces. This type of shredding ensures confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

Citizens are asked to refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books, and thin metal prongs. However, it cannot accept three-ring binders. Residents are asked to limit the number of boxes to two standard bankers boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so as many residents as possible can be served. A total of 11,200 pounds of paper was collected at the last event held May 6, 2017.

For more information, please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3551. For more information on recycling programs, visit the county’s website.

