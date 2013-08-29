Discounts for Military at Lex Park’s Newest Storage Center

Leading Edge

With a location on Willows Road in Lexington Park off Route 235, Extra Space Storage is convenient for many military families moving into or out of the area, as well as serving the southern end of St. Mary’s County. Check out its military discounts and find out how to get your first month free!

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kizEa7z-j8]

21268 Willows Rd, Lexington Park or 22672 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park