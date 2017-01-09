Contents

Pax River News – News and features concerning Naval Air Station Patuxent River, NAVAIR, NAWCAD, the Pentagon, local events and the military economy of Lexington Park.

Business News – News about products and services from Lexington Park Leader members and editorial staff.

Choose Local – Local, independently-owned Lexington Park businesses share news and announcements.

Nonprofit News – News and features concerning Lexington Park churches, charities, museums and other non-profit organizations.

Community News – Community events, holiday celebrations, and fun activities in and around Lexington Park.

I Am Lexington Park – Shout-outs and greetings from Lexington Park and St. Mary’s County residents.

Leader Columns – Opinion, news and feature columns about Lexington Park and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Lexi Leader – Planning, zoning and development news and opinions about Lexington Park and Pax River from the Publisher.

Morning Coffee – A link feature of news concerning Pax River, NAVAIR, NAWCAD, the Pentagon, Congress and the military economy of Lexington Park.