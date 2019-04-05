Community Invited to Drayden Schoolhouse

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden will be opened periodically, thanks to a partnership between the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC).

The Drayden Schoolhouse is one of the country’s best-preserved, one-room African-American schoolhouses. The story of the schoolhouse represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s history. It was closed for a number of years, but with the completion of extensive renovations to the building in spring 2018, the public was able to visit the site during the first open houses in 2018.

“The Division is pleased to be entering the second season of open houses at the newly renovated Drayden schoolhouse and offering this important piece of our county’s history to the public,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in a news release. “We further appreciate the continuing support of the volunteers who man it for us, most of whom are members of the UCAC.”

Open houses at the schoolhouse will be held on the first Saturday of each month and other select special days, April through October. The schoolhouse will be open from 11 am to 2 pm on the following dates: April 6, May 4, June 1, June 15 and 16 (Juneteenth Weekend), July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, and Oct. 5. Volunteers will be on site during the open houses to share stories about the history of the schoolhouse.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for school and tour groups interested in scheduling a visit. Those who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

To get more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse open houses, admission prices, programs, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page or call 301-994-1471.

