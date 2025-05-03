Commissioners Public Forum Set May 6

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum at 6:30pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Public forums allow residents to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners.

For those unable to attend in person, feedback can also be submitted to the CSMC via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Individuals requiring accommodation for disabilities, special needs, or language support services are encouraged to call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340 at least three days in advance of the forum, so that arrangements can be made.

Public forums are broadcast live on St. Mary’s County government TV Channel 95 and streamed online at YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov for those wishing to watch remotely.