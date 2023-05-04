Commissioners’ Public Forum May 9

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum at 6:30pm Tuesday, May 9, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Public forums allow residents to speak directly to the commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the commissioners.

In lieu of in-person attendance, residents may also submit a video of their comments to [email protected]. Video submissions must be three minutes or less in length and be received no later than 5pm Monday, May 8, 2023.

Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback to the commissioners may do so at any time via:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.