Comments Invited on Munitions Disposal

February 23, 2018

The Department of the Navy is inviting public comment on the non-time-critical removal action at the historic munitions disposal area called Environmental Restoration Program Site UXO-001. The public comment is required by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River is organizing the public comment session, which began Feb. 14, 2018, and will close on March 16, 2018. The

reason for the removal action is to address potential munitions and explosives of concern, known as MEC, at the private beach next to NAS Patuxent River, handled by the Cedar Cove Association.

The US Navy has prepared an engineering evaluation/cost analysis for the removal of historic munitions to address any environmental concerns at the site. The Navy will remediate the site by removing surface and subsurface munitions and any material that may potentially present an explosive hazard.

Members of the public are encouraged to comment on this engineering evaluation and cost analysis. The cleanup at the site will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. Once all comments have been received, the Navy may decide on an alternative removal action. The engineering evaluation and cost analysis and all other relevant environmental documents for the site can be reviewed at either of the

following places:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Library

22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407

Patuxent River, MD 20629

301-342-1927

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

Friday: 10 am to 2 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

21677 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-8188

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 9 am to 8 pm

Friday and Saturday: 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 1 pm to 5 pm

Comments may be written and mailed but must be postmarked by the closing date of March 16. Mail them to any of

the following points of contact:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer

Attn: Patrick Gordon 22268 Cedar Point Road

PAO Building 409, Room 211

Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154

Attn: S. Andrew Sochanski Hazardous Site Cleanup Division 3HS11

1650 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029

Attn: Rick Grills

Federal Facilities Division

Hazardous Waste Program

1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645

Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

For further information, contact the Public Affairs Officer at 301-757-3343 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

