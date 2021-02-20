Chronic Disease Prevention Team to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 20, 2021

The Chronic Disease Prevention Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will hold its next meeting from 1 to 2:30 pm Tuesday, February 23.

Minutes from the January 2021 meeting are available.

The team brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around chronic disease prevention and control. Partners are implementing strategies that promote healthy eating, active living, and tobacco free living in St. Mary’s County.

A chronic condition is a health condition or disease that is long-term and affects a person’s quality of life over time. Chronic illnesses included heart disease, cancer, stroke, lung diseases such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and diabetes. Many chronic diseases are caused by a shortlist of risk behaviors including unhealthy eating, inactive living, and tobacco use.

Get involved. New members are always welcome to join the action team. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and indicate “Chronic Disease Prevention” as your interest.