Calvert Cliffs Siren Test: Noon June 1

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties at noon on Monday, June 1, 2020.

This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

To learn about disasters and hazards, being prepared, and being informed, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700