Calvert Cliffs Siren Test: Noon Dec. 4

A full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties will be conducted at noon Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

This is the first December full-cycle test for Calvert Cliffs on the new testing frequency. The test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is being conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio for information and instructions.

Emergency Alert System stations include:

WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park

WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park

WTOP 103.5 FM Frederick, D.C.

WKIK 1560 AM La Plata

WKIK 102.9 FM California

WPRS 104.1 FM La Plata

WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville

WNNT 100.9 FM Warsaw

WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke

WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge

WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge

WCEI 96.7 FM Easton

WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock

WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

The new bi-annual testing schedule is as follows:

Dec. 4, 2017

June 4, 2018

Dec. 3, 2018

Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

To learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared and Being Informed, click here.

