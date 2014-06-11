70+ Riders to the Wall from Compass Hqtrs.

Early Sunday morning, May 25, 2014, more than 70 motorcycle riders gathered at the Compass Systems, Inc.’s headquarters on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD, to participate in the Seventh Annual Chief’s Ride to the Wall (CRTTW).

Members of the Community, Retired Chief Petty Officers, Active Chief Petty Officers, Local Contractors and supporters of Veterans issues gathered to raise money for the Veterans Home located in Charlotte Hall, MD.

The group, escorted by St. Mary’s County Motorcycle Patrol Officers, with more than 70 motorcycles proceeded with a rumble from Compass Systems to All American Harley Davidson in Hughesville, MD, where they joined up with hundreds more Bikers to pay tribute to America’s Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day.

The convoy of bikes pressed on to Fort Washington Harley Davidson and from there r ode to the Pentagon where they joined thousands more motorcycle riders from across the country and Canada for the 27th Annual Rolling Thunder, an event to raise awareness of the long-standing POW/MIA and veteran’s issues such as health care, disability and the Veterans Administration. It is estimated that more than 900,000 participants and visitors were in Washington, D.C. for this event.

The Chief’s Ride to the Wall is an annual event sponsored by the Patuxent River Chief Petty Officers Association, Compass Systems, Inc. and NavyChi ef.com. This event raises money for the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, the only Veterans Home in the State of Maryland.

Funds raised go to support individual needs for Veterans who may not have love d ones to care for them. Compass, Navy Chief and the Patuxent River CPOA have donated time and materials that increase and help with quality of life for Veterans who reside at the home. Items such as Handicapped Benches, Outdoor Movie Theater, and Horse Shoe Pits have been purchased and donated with funds received for this annual event.

Please help raise awareness for Veterans Care by supporting the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and by participating in The Chief’s Run to the Wall (CRTTW) next Memorial Day. Thanks to all the Participants, as well as local businesses and volunteers that make this event happen each year.

