St. Mary’s Operations Schedule for Presidents Day

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 17, 2018

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in observance of Presidents Day. Administrative offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit will be open under normal hours on Monday, Feb. 19. However, the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not provide services for the Senior Nutrition Centers and or SSTAP appointments.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.

All three Senior Activity Centers will also be closed and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries.