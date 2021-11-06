1st Redistricting Hearing Is Nov. 8

The St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board’s five public hearings are scheduled for the following dates and locations and will begin at 6 pm:

Monday, November 8, 2021 – Valley Lee Fire Department, 45245 Drayden Road, Valley Lee

Wednesday, November 10, 2021- Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Turner Road, Charlotte Hall

Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown

For the hearings November 8, 16, and 18, there will only be in-person attendance. No call-in or livestream. The two hearings at the Chesapeake Building will be livestreamed here.

The proposed County Commissioner District Maps can be viewed here.

The regular board meetings continue through December and are held in Leonardtown. The remaining meeting schedule is November 30 and December 7.

Minutes from previous meetings can be found here.

For more information, email Diane.Gleissner@stmarysmd.com or Sharon.Ferris@stmarysmd.com.

